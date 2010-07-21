Verizon adds Two New HD Channels to FiOS Lineup

Verizon recently announced the addition of two new HD channels to its FiOS lineup. The company’s total programming options now include 142 HD channels and over 3,300 on-demand titles.

The new offerings include Nat Geo WILD HD, which exposes viewers to a different side of nature, exploring the mysterious and even entertaining aspects of wildlife. Investigation Discovery HD focuses on the important issues that shape the ideas of humankind such as civilization and culture.

"We consistently look for ways to enhance the FiOS TV channel lineup, and adding Nat Geo WILD HD and Investigation Discovery HD helps provide our customers with the high-def programming they've been requesting," said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon. "The addition of new HD channels, along with recent launches of multicultural content and more, is part of our ongoing commitment to lead the industry in the scope and quality of our programming."

Both channels are also available in standard definition on FiOS.

