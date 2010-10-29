Verismo launches IPTV platform to expand Internet video

Verismo Networks is introducing VuNow, a new HD Internet TV platform that was designed to help MSOs, telcos, ISPs and content providers deliver linear channels, VOD and a variety of Internet applications directly to TV sets.

The new platform can handle video and social media offerings like Twitter, Facebook and MySpace and makes it easy for traditional TV providers to deliver those offerings to homes.

Verismo is also planning to market the platform to content providers as a way to stream their content directly to the TV rather than the PC.