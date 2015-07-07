VER to Auction Off Excess Rental A/V Equipment

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Let’s start the bidding. In an effort to clear out space for new equipment and technology, Video Equipment Rentals has announced that it will auction its excess inventory through Tiger Group with an online auction. Online bidding began today, July 7, and will close bids for items in live auction style on July 14 at 10:30 a.m.

VER is offering a range of A/V rental products that include video gear, computer presentation, digital, broadcast and audio from Sony, Canon and other manufacturers. According to Tiger Group, the combined value of all items being auctioned equals $10 million. The full catalogue can be seen at www.SoldTiger.com.

Previews of the equipment will be held July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VER warehouse, 60 Enterprise Ave. N., Secaucus, N.J.