Vector 3 achieves 1000th customer milestone

An important milestone for Vector 3 highlights the widespread adoption of IT-based master control room solutions. Vector 3, which develops IT-based graphics and playout solutions for master control rooms, has completed its 1000th customer installation.

Barcelona, Spain-based Vector 3 was one of the first companies in the industry to correctly predict the inevitable technology revolution that would occur inside master control rooms.

Vector 3 launched its first IT-based frame-accurate automated playout solution in 1988. After successes in Denmark, India and Spain, Vector 3 continued to develop its IT-based solutions for the master control room, and, in 1994, launched a video server with integrated graphics and transition capabilities.

