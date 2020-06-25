VCC Assists With Live Interviews for CBS Animated Series

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center is bringing its trademark video remote by smartphone technology to a different kind of broadcast, as Late Night Cartoons Inc. will be utilizing the VCC platform for its CBS All Access animated series “Tooning Out the News.”

“Tooning Out the News” is a new animated variety news series that features cartoon news anchors that parody top news stories, but also interview real-word guests. To apply its technology to this show, VCC developed a custom process that allows for the animated hosts’ to have natural conversations with guests, says the official announcement.

The new VCC service is called Caller Cloud-Solo. It enables its video call system to integrate with video conference solutions like Zoom, which the show producers are using as their virtual control room.

In addition, VCC is providing other technology and services to support the production, including VCC Caller Queue, which enables remote guests to join the production by clicking a hyperlink provided over text or email; VCC’s expert call producers; coordination with show producers; low-latency return feed to the remote guest; and broadcast-quality ISO feeds to provide the audio and video feeds needed to edit the show.

“Tooning Out the News” is now streaming on CBS All Access; it features new segments Tuesday through Friday that culminate into a full episode.