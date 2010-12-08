UTV accelerates tapeless transition with intelligent archive

Tyrell CCT has provided Irish broadcaster UTV with an intelligent archiving solution consisting of Marquis Broadcast’s Parking archive and retrieval software and a three-node MatrixStore cluster from Object Matrix.

UTV staff needed fast, unhindered access to their digital news packages while also requiring a large volume of archive material to be available at their fingertips. They wanted to avoid adding more capacity to their production storage network and consulted with Tyrell CCT to identify an archive solution that required minimal management, could scale quickly and be available across their entire Avid news production systems.

The node-based clustered storage array will initially give UTV 33TB of nearline storage and, combined with the object-based architecture of MatrixStore, provides a secure environment to build UTV’s digital archive.

