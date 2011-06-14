Utah's KTVX completes move to streamlined workflow with NVerzion's NCompass

KTVX (ABC 4), has upgraded to NVerzion's latest broadcast automation technology, including the NCompass ingest management software platform, to complete its facility-wide project to streamline broadcast operations. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, the Newport Television-owned station will use NVerzion's technology to take content directly from providers to the on-air video server.

The station initially upgraded the master control room to include NVerzion's Gold applications as well as the company's hardware platform. The NCompass ingest combines with these previously installed components to manage, record and segment the program content, based on user-defined rules.

NCompass manages the processing and playout of content received through a variety of delivery systems (such as Pathfire and Pitch Blue), plus provides for efficient management of program metadata. The broadcast operator can choose and move specific content from different delivery systems, both manually and automatically, by simply dragging and dropping the desired content to the preferred destination, or by creating a set of configurable, predefined rules. Additionally, material can also be moved from the source device to configurable destinations, such as FlipFactory and Carbon Coder.