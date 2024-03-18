Utah Scientific, Apantec To Feature Multiviewer, Router Integration At 2024 NAB Show

Apantac and Utah Scientific will highlight their multiviewer and router integration at 2024 NAB Show.

SALT LAKE CITY and BEAVERTON, Ore.—Utah Scientific and Apantac have announced a new combined warranty policy and the companies will highlight their technology partnership at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Effective immediately, Apantac customers will benefit from an extended five-year warranty when purchasing a multiviewer with a Utah Scientific routing switcher, the companies said.

Apantac and Utah Scientific have worked closely together for several years, and this collaboration brings together the former’s expertise in video processing and multiviewer solutions with the latter’s proficiency in routing switchers and related broadcast infrastructure, they said.

Apantac has integrated Utah Scientific protocols into its multiviewers, which allows them to communicate and interact effectively with Utah Scientific routing switchers. Under-monitor display (UMD) protocols make it possible to display source name information alongside video feeds on the multiviewers' UMDs. The integration enhances operational efficiency and simplifies monitoring and control processes in broadcast and production environments, they said.

Utah Scientific seamlessly incorporates Apantac's multiviewer software into its hardware panels, allowing engineers to build and retain custom viewing presets accessible at the touch of a button. Because of the seamless integration, joint customers get enhanced functionality, more options in their broadcast workflows and more choices for building a scalable visual monitoring system, they said.

Apantac will demonstrate its T# mixed-format, modular multiviewers integrated with Utah Scientific routers in its NAB Show booth. Utah Scientific will showcase the technology integration between its UTAH-400 Series 2 UHD router and the Apantac multiviewer in its booth.

See Apantac at NAB Show booth SU7014.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Utah Scientific at NAB Show booth SU1027.