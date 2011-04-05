Utah Scientific and Norwia Sign Technology Partnership Agreement



SANDEFJORD, NORWAY and SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific has joined forces with Norwegian broadcast technology manufacturer Norwia. Utah will incorporate Norwia’s optical-distribution technology in its line of routing and master control switchers, and Norwia will incorporate Utah Scientific technology in its systems.



The deal also calls for Utah Scientific to be the exclusive representative for Norwia’s product in North America. The first results of the companies’ joint development efforts will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14, in Las Vegas.



