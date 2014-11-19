Upton Announces Commerce Leadership for 114th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – After once again being selected by his colleagues to serve as chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) today announced the committee leadership he intends to appoint for the 114th Congress. Five out of the six subcommittee chairmen will return to their posts, and Rep. Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas) will succeed Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) leading the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) will continue to serve as full committee vice chair and Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) will continue serving as chairman emeritus.



The Energy and Commerce Committee leadership team for the 114th Congress will be:

Full Committee

Chair: Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

Vice Chair: Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Chairman Emeritus: Joe Barton (R-Texas)

Communications and Technology

Chair: Greg Walden (R-Ore.)

Vice Chair: Bob Latta (R-Ohio)



Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade

Chair: Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas)

Vice Chair: Leonard Lance (R-N.J.)

Energy and Power

Chair: Ed Whitfield (R-Ky.)

Vice Chair: Pete Olson (R-Texas)

Environment and the Economy

Chair: John Shimkus (R-Ill.)

Vice Chair: Gregg Harper (R-Miss.)



Health

Chair: Joe Pitts (R-Penn.)

Vice Chair: Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)

Oversight and Investigations

Chair: Tim Murphy (R-Penn.)

Vice Chair: David McKinley (R-W.V.)