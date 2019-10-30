Updated IPAWS Certificate Released for DASDEC, OneNet
LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—FEMA has approved the release of the new Federal Bridge certificate bundle designed for DASDEC and OneNet CAP EAS devices to receive IPAWS messages. A deadline of Nov. 8 to install the certificate has also been announced.
This was revealed through an email from Digital Alert Systems’ Edward Czarnecki, the company’s senior director of strategy & government affairs, to Society of Broadcast Engineers members.
The certificate is needed to ensure proper validation of CAP alert message from IPAWS. It is a free update and it works with software versions 2.6, 3.x and 4.x.
“We are aware that Nov. 8 leaves very little time—however, the final confirmation from FEMA to release the certs to EAS users was given a few hours ago,” said Czarnecki.
DAS has posted the certificate on its website, included with instructions and download links.
