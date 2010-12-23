Until We Meet Again. . . Next Year

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and ALEXANDRIA, VA.: Adieu for 2010, TVB readers. Your loyalty, comments, critiques and support is humbly appreciated. TVB will be on hiatus until Jan. 3. On that date, the Market Memo will be combined with TV Technology’s News Bytes, which will be distributed daily under my direction.



The Television Broadcast Web site will follow suit and be merged with TV Technology’s later in the year. This combination of resources will allow us to improve our coverage of the TV industry.



There is no need to adjust your email subscription options. We will transition Memo readers to the new distribution list automatically. Subscription options can always be adjusted through a link at the bottom of each email.



We look forward to serving you in 2011. Happy New Year! -- -- Deborah D. McAdams