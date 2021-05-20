Univision to Enter 24 Hour Streaming News Fray

MIAMI—Univision has announced plans to begin offering a 24-hour Spanish-language streaming news service targeted to U.S. Hispanics.

The direct-to-consumer service will mark a notable expansion of streaming news content available to Hispanics. While Hispanics tend to be more active consumers of streaming content and digital media than the general population, they have been generally underserved by streaming services.

In 2020, NBCUniversal launched the English-language LX digital news network and brand targeted to bi-lingual and younger viewers on its owned stations and on the Peacock streaming service.

The upcoming Univision service will launch on the PrendeTV free, premium streaming service.

Details on the service remain skimpy, with no confirmed launch date or name.

In a general announcement of its new programming, Univision reported that “the new channel will offer live news and breaking stories in digital-friendly formats and snackable storytelling content across platforms.”

The move is part of an ongoing investment by Univision in news content for Hispanics, who are now the largest ethnic group in the U.S.

On May 17, Univision launched a new studio for its news operations in its Miami facility for live broadcasts of “Noticiero Univision.”

The studio is designed to offer a more compelling news cast with a variety of new technologies. Those include augmented reality interactive graphics and real-time virtual graphics; high-definition LED screens that will provide the most complete storytelling; a new anchor desk with LED accent; multiple HD cameras and more than 100 LED light fixtures.

The studio will also be used for content that will be available on the streaming news services.