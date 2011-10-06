Univision & Hulu Announce Multi-Year Content Agreement



NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES: Univision Communications cut a multi-year agreement to provide its Spanish-language content to Hulu. Launching later this year, the offering will include current season primetime programming from the Univision Network, as well as library content and more.



As part of this agreement, Hulu users will have next-day access to a selection of current season programming, while Hulu Plus subscribers will have much deeper access to current primetime episodes as well as hundreds of hours of library content. Hulu Plus subscribers will also have access to all the content available on the free Hulu service through any Hulu Plus-enabled device.



