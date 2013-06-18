University of Oklahoma adds LiveU Xtender Enhanced Antenna

NORMAN, OKLA.– University of Oklahoma will add LiveU’s LU-Xtender external antenna, which increases cellular bandwidth and range in highly congested and remote venues.



OU operates 21 different sports programs and produces over 1,500 hours of programming per school year. The content is aired on local TV, sports cable networks like ESPN and Fox Sports, and on the university’s online properties, branded as SoonerVision and soonersports.com.



Since 2012, OU has been leveraging LiveU’s LU70 backpacks to transmit games, competitions, pressers, interviews, and more, from venues that lack uplink connectivity, such as track and field, gymnastics, crew and more. The department has also utilized LiveU to produce some of its sports news and commentary programming from different locations, without the need for satellite trucks or hardwired connections.



“LiveU has enabled us to easily and reliably go live from places we couldn’t have in the past, and allowed us to provide live coverage for the first time of many sports, in a way that seamlessly integrates with our existing video partners and workflows,” said OU’s Brandon Meier. “We look forward to even better performance from highly congested or remote venues with the new Xtender external antenna.”



