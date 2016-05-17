University of Missouri Drafts Calrec for Athletics Department

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Calrec is sending off its Summa console off to school, as the University of Missouri Athletic department recently acquired it for the Mizzou Arena broadcast centre. The broadcast-quality sound system will be used for ESPNU and SEC Network productions to meet the audio requirements of linear TV.

The Summa desk is housed in a stand-alone audio room that handles basketball productions and shows for the arena’s in-house video boards simultaneously. Operators can utilize auxes and tracks to send signals via a touch screen.

The athletic department is also utilizing the Calrec Fader Assist app for the iPad. The app can manage two sport broadcasts at once. One audio engineer can run the primary broadcast audio directly from the console, while another can control the audio for the secondary broadcast remotely through an iPad.