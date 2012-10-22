University of Idaho Uses Six Hitachi Cameras for HD Football

MOSCOW, IDAHO – The University of Idaho’s Video Production Center is using six Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio/field production cameras to produce high-definition video during Idaho Vandals football games.



At the ASUI-Kibbie Dome, UI’s 16,000-seat covered football field where the Division 1 Western Athletic Conference team plays, the VPC produces game-day entertainment including highlights and replays that display on the stadium’s 20x10 foot Daktronics display, as well as the Dome’s HD cable TV system, and the VandalXtra live game webcast.



As U-Idaho’s in-house video production service, the VPC also produces and webcasts HD video of convocations and commencements held at Kibbie, as well as the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, a prestigious, annual jazz music event that draws thousands of visitors to the University.



The purchase of the cameras coincided with the University’s 2011 renovation of the Kibbie Dome—which included new skyboxes, safety improvements, and fiber cabling runs—that was financed by state funding as well as private donations. VPC took that opportunity to obtain its own financing to upgrade the Kibbie Dome’s video production control room, including broadcast quality HD cameras that could maximize the fiber cabling and the new HD TV system in the suites, club deck, and press box areas, including the official’s replay review system.



A TriCaster ISO-records camera signals and the program on its hard drives, webcasts live shows, outputs video for big-screen display, and outputs video to the Sony HDV VTR. The Hitachi package was purchased through Hitachi dealer VMI Inc., in Spokane, Wash.