United Arab Emirates: ADMC to air Premier League in HD



Endemol Sport is teaming with Abu Dhabi Media Company to provide four new English Premier League soccer channels in HD that will be broadcast in nearly two dozen nations across the Middle East.



To support ADMC in the production of programming of the soccer league, Endemol Sport plans to join up with Endemol Middle East. Endemol said the HD programs will be produced at a new state-of-the-art HD production and broadcast facility at ADMC. Sports commentary, previews and play-by-play coverage of all 380 matches will be made available as proprietary content as part of next season's Premier League subscription package.



The first two Premier HD channels will air in Arabic to specifically target local audiences across the Middle East region. And two English language channels are also being launched as part of the package, according to GulfNews.com.



The main English fulltime venue will broadcast Premier League TV—the newly formed official channel of the English Premier League. Much of the programs' commentary and non-match coverage for both English channels will originate



Endemol Sport, not overly modest in its praise of the new venture, calls the ADMC-Premier League arrangement "possibly the most significant sports channel launch of the last decade."



