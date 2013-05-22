Unified Video designs NOC for Totalmovie

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), which specializes in developing, integrating and operating complete high-performance media and broadcast ecosystems for broadcasters and enterprises, has installed an advanced network operation center (NOC) in Miami for Totalmovie, an online on-demand video entertainment provider.

The NOC supports Totalmovie’s global Internet live-TV and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services.

UNIV designed the NOC in close collaboration with Totalmovie and implemented it within Totalmovie’s extremely tight timetable. For linear content, the NOC includes an end-to-end workflow for downlinking digital signals, digitizing linear feeds, transcoding assets, creating linear playouts and monitoring streams for quality at every point.

The NOC can deliver more than 40 live feeds, host catch-up TV and an unlimited number of videos, and create more than eight profiles for each asset to ensure seamless mobile device playback.