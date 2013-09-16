Ultra HDTV flat-panel display shipments climb, says NPD DisplaySearch

The market for 4K x 2K UHDTV flat-panel displays is starting to take off, according to new research from NPD DisplaySearch.

The company forecasts 4K x 2K UHDs will account for 6 percent of display shipments this year and increase to 24 percent by 2015.

The findings, part of the company’s “High Resolution FPD Market and Technology Report,” indicate the high-resolution displays are showing up in a wide variety of products, including notebook PCs and desktop computer monitors.

“Previously used only for iPhones and other high-end smartphones, high-resolution displays are making in-roads in everything from personal computer monitors to public displays,” said Yoshio Tamura, research fellow at NPD DisplaySearch. “Declining costs for high-resolution FPDs are expected to lead to greater consumer market demand for less expensive products with sharper resolution.”

Displays with 200ppi and higher had a 26.2 percent share of the flat panel display market on a unit basis in 2012, and are expected to achieve 34.8 percent this year and 53.4 percent in 2016. Starting in 2015, NPD DisplaySearch forecasts that FPDs with 200ppi-250ppi will account for the largest share of TFT LCDs shipped.

The manufacturing capacity for low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS), a form of TFT that enables high-resolution FPDs, is expected to nearly double from 2013 to 2016.

NPD DisplaySearch finds: