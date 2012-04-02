Ukraine ramps up for DVB-T2 with Harris

The Harris Selenio media convergence platform has been chosen as part of the national video head end for Ukraine’s DVB-T2 broadcast network run by operator Zeonbud.

The video headend system will facilitate broadcast content distribution via satellite from the city of Kiev to 167 transmitters across the country. Selenio provides Zeonbud with a centralized video headend solution for DVB-T2 video processing and networking, rather than a traditional headend using multiple boxes for different functions, according to Harris. The company is also supplying its Videotek MSA multi-stream analyzer for testing compressed video conformance, audio levels and data services.

Launched in 2011, Selenio has a 3RU modular chassis with 14 hot-swappable slots used for combining multiple workflow functions in a broadcast or new media environment. In a mission-critical national video headend environment, Selenio can combine specialized cards for encoders, multiplexers, DVB-T2 over-the-air broadcast adaptation, and embedded control and supervision. The company says this makes DVB-T2 rollouts easier to implement. Zeonbud was awarded four DVB-T2 multiplex licenses to deliver 32 channels on a national or local basis. The licenses will allow it to deliver DTT services to 95 percent of the country.