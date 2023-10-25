U.K. Musical Education Charity Launches New Facility With Donated Technology

LONDON—Music charity World Heart Beat has outfitted its new studio in Wandsworth, a district in the south of the city, with audio and video technology donated from leading industry manufacturers, including a TriCaster Mini 4K video creation system and TriCaster Mini control panel from Vizrt, the company said today.

Among the other tech vendors donating technology are Sold State Logic, Focusrite and d&b Audiotechnik. World Heart Beat is using the technology to create and stream content, including live performances, help launch the recordings of new artists and for remote learning sessions, the company said.

Earlier this year, the charity expanded into its new facility, featuring a 2,500-square-foot space designed and equipped to serve as a high-tech, 200-capacity auditorium and music venue. The setup also includes multiple teaching spaces and a state-of-the-art recording studio, the company said.

“We ended up with a high-end facility, equipped with 21st-century infrastructure and capable of taking us as far into the future as possible. We have created an ingenious way of utilizing space and inspiring the younger generation to explore the realm of creative opportunities; TriCaster is a core component of that forward-looking infrastructure,” said World Heart Beat CEO James Gero.

The TriCaster Mini 4K is being used in conjunction with multiple BirdDog 4K cameras, including several located in the auditorium to capture concerts. The two TriCaster solutions are installed in the HEARST Broadcasting Suite and connected to the building’s cabling network, which includes more than 50 miles of fiber optic, Cat 6a and analog cables, installed by White Light.

“It’s extremely exciting when you take delivery of a piece of sophisticated equipment and realize that you can get to grips with it very, very quickly,” said Gero. “It shows the workflow has been superbly well thought out. The TriCaster has so much more power and capabilities than what’s on the surface; it’s really quite brilliant.”

“It can be operated with relatively little pre-training but there are layers of complexities that open the doors to endless possibilities. The TriCaster is exactly the piece of equipment that will enable young people on our program to find opportunities in audio-visual and production. It’s a win-win also for emerging performing artists who require more exposure, as TriCaster can live stream across multiple social channels simultaneously.”

While newly installed, the TriCaster has already been used extensively for remote learning sessions as well as performances by both emerging and established artists from the worlds of classical, Indian, funk, R&B and jazz.

World Heart Beat was established in 2009 to provide affordable music education for disadvantaged young people, as well as opening pathways into music and creative industries. With an open-door admittance policy, World Heart Beat teaches about 425 students from South London and beyond each year.