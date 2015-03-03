U.K. Broadcasters Certify Avid Everywhere’s Compliance with New Media Delivery Standards

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid Media Composer and the Avid Media Access AS-11 plugin have been certified as the first professional nonlinear editing technology to meet the U.K.-based Digital Production Partnership’s and Advanced Media Workflow Association’s new compliance programs.



The certifications identify Avid Everywhere technology to use industry best practices to streamline media management and maximize efficiency when delivering content across multiple platforms for U.K.-based broadcasters.

The new file-based delivery specifications, AS-11 DPP, is a subset of the AMWA Applications Specification As-11 and allows broadcasters to receive files from production and post-production companies in a consistent form. AS-11 DPP was developed by the DPP, which includes the BBC, Channel Four and ITV, with support from BSkyB and BT Sport and came into effect in October 2014.

Avid Media Composer Software (version 7.0.4.1 onwards) and the latest AMA AS-11 plugin (version 1.03) enable editors to include relevant program metadata in a digital file, ensuring the metadata remains with the file all the way to final broadcast. It also allows a season’s worth of episodes to be easily tagged, boosting media management efficiencies for broadcasters and post production facilities.