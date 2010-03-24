Twin Cities 'Target' new Ballpark, HD Screen

The new video board at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, measures nearly 5,800 square feet.

A new baseball season is fast-approaching, which usually means Major League Baseball's newest ballpark and prerequisite HD screen/scoreboard is about to be unveiled, as well.



The Minnesota Twins will be moving into its new home, Target Field, located (like the old stadium) near downtown Minneapolis. "Without a doubt, the main video board — stretching nearly 5,800 square feet — and the icon of the park, 'Minnie and Paul's celebration board,' are the first thing you notice as you scan the field, "according to reporter Sara Boyd of CBS affiliate WCCO-TV.



Boyd blogged that the video board "has great detail with its 1080p [panel], and marks the fourth-largest screen in Major League Baseball." The namesake of the new park is the Target store chain, which is based in Minneapolis.



The team maintains a controllable "HD Earth Cam" of the new field (which shows just about everything except the new HD screen) at its Web site.



Along with the new park and huge HD screen, in mid-April the Twins will mark a return to outdoor baseball after nearly 30 seasons inside the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. Until the early 1980s, the team (along with the NFL's Vikings) played all their home games outdoors at The Met in nearby Bloomington — which is now the site of Mall of America.



