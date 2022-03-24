TVU One Mobile Transmitter Takes Center Stage in Traveling Reality Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that the stars of “HaHaHaHaHa,” the first traveling, reality show in China, relied on TVU One mobile transmitters to conduct interviews and deliver live broadcasts on their journey from east to west across China.

In the show, the 5HA Tour Group, which is made up of Chinese film and television stars Deng Chao, Chen He and Lu Han, go on ten journeys filled with surprises and challenges. They must earn accommodation, transportation expenses and everything they need on the road by completing tasks and games determined by the film crew.

In the tenth episode, the team arrives at Qingshan Village in Yuhang District, Hangzhou. People in the village had just finished the autumn harvest and were planning a post-festival party. The challenge for this episode was for the 5HA Tour to conduct multiple live broadcasts of the party, interviewing, filming and hosting the live report on their own – without help from the crew.

Because Qingshan Village is located in a mountainous area, there was a risk of poor and fluctuating signal coverage, making it essential that the live broadcast equipment maintain stable transmission in a weak network environment, be easy to use for non-professionals, and be rugged enough to withstand extreme weather and constant travel.

After testing several solution, the show chose TVU One mobile transmitter to ensure high-quality, stable delivery of this live broadcast, TVU reported.

Signals from three locations in the village were transmitted back to the TVU Receiver in the producer’s temporary studio and production center from the three TVU One transmitters in the field. At the same time, using TVU One's VoIP call function, the “reporters” on location maintained an interactive connection with show hosts Chen He and Li Dan at the makeshift studio.

TVU One performed flawlessly throughout the three-hour live broadcast, delivering real-time backhaul of multiple channels between the field and the studio. The show was broadcast on the iQiyi and Tencent platforms, receiving hundreds of millions of views and enabling the audience to enjoy the antics of the 5HA Tour Group, the companies said.

“We’re delighted that our technology was part of such an innovative, live program,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “For the non-professional, 5HA reporters to deliver and produce their own live interviews and interact with show anchors through the VoIP function, the technology had to be very easy to use. Through this experience, the 5HA reporters have inadvertently become our biggest ‘spokespersons’ for TVU One - pushing it to center stage from its usual spot behind the scenes.”

“HaHaHaHaHa” (official name in English is “Let’s Work Together”) is produced by iQiyi and Tencent Video and co-produced by Zhejiang Blue Sky Media, Orange Image and Zhejiang Hexin Media. Season 2 of the 70-minute reality show ran for 22 episodes between November 20, 2021 and January 30, 2022.