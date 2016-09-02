TVU on the Campaign Trail for Presidential Election

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU is performing its own type of civic duty, announcing that it will provide its range of 4G and LTE wireless uplink equipment and support to broadcasters covering the 2016 presidential election. The company is planning to offer on-site technical support during presidential debates and on election-day in November.

TVU Grid

TVU will offer equipment and accessory rentals, local cellular 4G and LTE datacards, and use of its TVU Grid network for live video distribution. Dedicated Wi-Fi/Microwave Mesh bandwidth will be available from strategic locations in and around the hosting venues. Complimentary Facebook Live integration will also be offered by TVU for the debates.

The dates for the presidential debates that TVU will provide assistance for are: Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.; Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis; and Oct. 19 at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. TVU will also cover the vice presidential debate on Oct. 4 at Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

TVU had previously offered its support to broadcasters during both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.