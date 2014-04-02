TVU Networks Delivers Social Media Integration for TVUPacks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —TVU Networks introduces TVU Social, a new integrated social media platform that enables broadcasters to make social media an integral part of the live newsgathering process instead of a separate activity outside of video capture.



Social media has become an integral part of news operations, requiring field reporters and TV stations is to balance normal daily newsgathering operations with needed attention on disparate devices in the field in order to participate in social media activities.



TVU Social enables social media outlets to be integrated into the workflow of newsgathering operations with TVUPack. TVU Social enables field crews to post still images from the live video transmitted through TVUPack directly to their social media networks without requiring the use of a separate device. TVU Social helps a field reporter or camera operator report breaking news for both television and digital viewers simultaneously, and allows them to connect with audiences.



“With TVU Social, field reporters no longer have to make hard decisions on whether to focus on their viewfinder or to engage in social media activities. For the first time, the reporter can post what they see in the viewfinder directly to social media sites with just the push of a button,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks.



TVU has also introduced its Social Media Manager Web service for in-studio management of the TVU Social platform. The TVU Social Media Manager collects and makes available a constant flow of still images from each of the station’s live TVUPack transmitters on a single screen. Any collected image can then be selected and posted to social media sites with just a click. Social Media Manager gives broadcasters the ability to even more effectively realize their social media efforts by giving stations more engaging materials more quickly while maintaining a deeper level of control of the content posted on social media sites.