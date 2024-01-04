tvScientific Unveils CTV Ad Training Course, Community

PASADENA, Calif.—Connected TV (CTV) ad platform tvScientific has launched the Performance TV Academy, an online course for digital advertisers wanting to learn the best strategies and tactics for driving performance of CTV campaigns, the company said today.

It also launched the tvRoom Community, a digital portal and Slack instance for networking and professional development that helps advertisers learn about the tools, tactics and best practices for driving performance in a CTV environment.

The tvRoom Community and Performance TV Academy address the challenge of advertiser buy-in by providing CTV education for both novices and experienced marketers, the company said.

Features of the tvRoom Community include networking, career resources and educational content for members. Additional programming, certifications and case studies are planned for later this year as the community expands. The community also will provide member resources, including a job board, industry reports and research and AMAs with subject matter experts (SMEs), it said.

Performance TV Academy Lessons will include:

Why Performance TV & Everything You Need to Know to Get Started.

Building a Performance TV Strategy.

Budgeting for Performance TV Advertising - Doesn’t need to be $100k to get started.

Non-Intimidating Guide to Building Performance TV Ad Creative.

Launching & Managing Your Performance TV Campaign.

Measuring Campaign Performance and Proving Effectiveness.

“With tvRoom and Performance TV Academy, we’re building a community of skilled practitioners and giving them everything they need to succeed with their CTV campaigns,” said tvScientific CEO Jason Fairchild. “Like any new technology, it takes time and effort to become fluent and effective with CTV, and we want these tools available to the widest possible audience of advertisers.”

CTV combines the brand-building effects of traditional television commercials with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of digital channels. Advertising via CTV consistently drives a higher conversion rate at a lower cost than Facebook and Google advertising, it said.

“TV is the most powerful advertising medium, and it’s now available as a performance channel for advertisers of all sizes and descriptions,” said Fairchild. “There are endless opportunities for up-and-coming brands to get in front of hyper-engaged audiences, and we’re giving advertisers everything they need to create approachable, affordable, and measurable campaigns.”