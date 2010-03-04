T-VIPS Technology Brings the Games to Europe



Professional video contribution and distribution solutions provider T-VIPS was chosen by the European Broadcast Union (EBU) to help transmit coverage of the 2010 Winter Games.



Using T-VIPS CP541 seamless monitoring switches, footage will be sent to EBU members all over Europe. The contribution links will be monitored by Eurovision, EBU’s operation unit. They will supervise the content between Games facilities in Whistler, the International Broadcast Center in Vancouver and then onward to points-of-presence in Brussels, Zurich and Geneva.



The CP541 is a compact and powerful processer, designed to monitor and handle incoming MPEG-2 transport streams and intelligent 1+1 redundancy switch-over.



Eurovision’s team is controlling the CP541s using T-VIPS’ Connect Management application.



