T-VIPS’ T2 Gateway selected for DVB-T2 in New Zealand

T-VIPS, a Norwegian provider of digital terrestrial technology, has announced that IGLOO, a joint venture between SKY and TVNZ to provide TV in New Zealand, has selected the T-VIPS CP560 DVB-T2 Gateway for deployment in the country’s DVB-T2 network.

This will enable IGLOO to deliver advanced TV services to homes across the country.

According to IGLOO’s general manager Chaz Savage, DVB-T2 will open up its services to a wider audience beyond DTH and cable services. The CP560 DVB-T2 Gateway enables HD delivery of TV in terrestrial networks, allowing operators to take advantage of more efficient spectrum utilization and generate the accurate timing information required for SFN networks. Kordia, on behalf of IGLOO, will be operating the T2 Gateways in single PLP (Physical Layer Pipes) mode across an IP network that will co-exist with the existing DVB-T infrastructure.

The DVB-T2 MI signal is distributed over the nationwide IP network as a multicast IP stream, feeding the transmitters directly, thereby simplifying the number of devices in the distribution network. T-VIPS has provided a 1+1 redundancy solution, ensuring a robust network and reliable operation. The newly implemented DVB-T2 network offers a 47-percent increase in bit rate to 38.9Mb/s for the same transmission power, and similar coverage as the existing Freeview DVB-T network.