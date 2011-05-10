T-VIPS Extends Sky Italia’s IP Network



MILAN, ITALY: T-VIPS has announced the details of a contract with Italian digital satellite television platform Sky Italia for extended IP network solutions.



The company has supplied the network with TVG425 ASI to IP and TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateways, which can reportedly offer MPEG streams and nearly lossless JPEG2000 video over IP.



This deployment is the first phase of a project to move to an advanced future-proofed all-IP video contribution network, and will connect Sky Italia headquarters in Milan to studios in Rome. T-VIPS’ Video Gateway suite is marketed as a line of cost-effective products for real-time contribution and distribution of broadcast-quality video.



The TVG450 Video Gateway enables transmission of compressed 3G, HDTV and SD television over Gigabit Ethernet and provides increased density, with up to 1 3G-SDI, 2 HD-SDI or 4 SDI channels in each unit. It’s companion TVG425 IP Gateway model provides transparent handling of up to eight independent MPEG Transport Streams, flexible interfacing with support for ASI, Ethernet and SONET/SDH, as well as output diversity and input switching capabilities that enable cost-effective and highly redundant video transport solutions.



“The T-VIPS Video Gateway solutions enable us to transport video over IP without any discernible loss of quality in the final consumer service,” says Massimo Bertolotti head of platform engineering and innovation for Sky Italia, in a press release. “We chose the T-VIPS solution because in our tests the equipment demonstrated very high quality combined with robustness and stability, plus as the pioneer of JPEG2000 in broadcast, T-VIPS has an unrivalled track record in IP transport.”



