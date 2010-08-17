TVB 3D Tech Alert: New Fujiflm 3D Camera Displays Content on 3DTVs

TOKYO: Fujifilm’s newest digital consumer camera not only takes 3D images and 3D HD video, it displays both on 3D-enabled TV sets. The FinePix Real 3D W3 is reported to be the first such device coming to market that can do so.



The FinePix W3 has dual lenses, both with 3x optical zoom, and two synchronized 10 megapixel sensors. It captures 3D video as 3D-AVI files at 24 fps and features an HDMI 1.4 output for 720p playback on most current 3DTV models. It’s also said to sport an 3.5-inch LCD that displays in 3D without the need for 3D glasses.



The camera shoots in 2D as well, and the formats can be change at the push of a button. The FinePix W3 is set to become available in September for $499.99.

-- Deborah D. McAdams