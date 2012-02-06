TV2 Hungary builds new broadcast studio around Mosart Newscast Automation

TV2 Hungary, one of Hungary's top-rated television networks, has placed Mosart Newscast Automation at the heart of its new broadcast studio. The studio is being implemented by Somos Broadcast Media, a systems integrator and reseller serving the Hungarian broadcast market.

TV2 Hungary went live with Mosart in Jan. 2012, in conjunction with the launch of the new facility. One large selling point for TV2 was the solution's ability to integrate with almost all studio devices, without requiring the network to be tied to any manufacturer's hardware. Mosart now supports four manufacturers of vision mixers, eight audio mixers, eight brands of servers, eight graphics systems, and five camera robotics systems.

Content repurposing/reuse is enhanced with Mosart's delivery of news as-run information to Web publishing platforms, continuity control, or media asset management (MAM) systems. Mosart's customizable graphical interface makes it easy for story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics to be assigned to on-screen buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews can also be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a virtual shot box for touchscreens, and easily adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no.