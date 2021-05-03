Trending

TV Tech’s Integrated Production Systems Ebook Now Available

How integrated production systems are shaping the future of television production

WASHINGTON—TV Tech has released its latest ebook, a special guide to integrated production systems.

With remote production continuing to rise in popularity, the need for simplified, integrated production systems has increased. By employing IP and the cloud, integrated production tools are becoming more flexible and cost effective for things like live event coverage or a newscast.

This new ebook details how these systems are being used in the real world and how new advances in cloud management and services are impacting the future of television production.

