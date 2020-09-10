TV Technology Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards, Virtual Edition

TV Technology has announced the winners of this year’s Best of Show Awards Virtual Edition. The awards are taking place during this week’s IBC Showcase and recognize the products and technologies that broadcast providers are launching and demonstrating around the show.

The awards are supported by four of Future’s leading media technology brands: TVBEurope, Pro Sound News, Radio World, and TV Technology, and are judged by an independent panel of industry and Future market specialists.

“We’ve had a terrific turnout considering the virtual nature of the current trade show environment, which is fantastic because it’s important that product development and innovation continues to receive the visibility it deserves despite the lack of physical events,” said Future B2B group content director, James McKeown.

“Every year the level of entries goes up a gear and 2020 is no exception. The quality and agility of the tech and solutions on show this year is testament to the work being done by product and R&D teams throughout this community, and our sincere congratulations go to the winners and all of those nominated for an award.”

A special digital supplement featuring all of the nominated products for this year’s awards will be available next week. You can sign up to our daily newsletters to ensure you receive your copy.

TVB Europe's award winners can be found here.

Here are this year's recipients:

Adobe - Roto Brush 2 in After Effects

Adobe - Scene Edit Detection in Premiere Pro

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS Elemental Link

Bridge Technologies - Bridge PoE (Power over Ethernet) Instrument View Kit

Creamsource - Vortex8

Dejero - Dejero CuePoint 50 compact return feed server

disguise - disguise Extended Reality (xR)

Eluvio - Eluvio Content Fabric

Interra Systems - BATON LipSync Automatic Audio-Video Sync Detection

Net Insight - Nimbra Edge

NewTek - TriCaster 2 Elite

OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies - OWNZONES’ Deep Analysis

Ross Video - Ross Graphite PPC (Portable Production Centre)

Synamedia - Media Edge Gateway

Telestream - Telestream Inspect 2110 - IP Video Monitoring

TVU Networks - TVU Partyline

Wheatstone - Remote Dimension Three Touch Mixer