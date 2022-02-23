TV Tech Summit to Focus on Latest Tech Advances for M&E

TV Tech Summit, a free half-day virtual event on March 31, will examine how advances in technology have created new opportunities for broadcasters in the exploding array of video services. We’ll take a look at how the cloud is revolutionizing how content is produced and distributed and how the pandemic has accelerated the industry’s move to remote production.

We’ll also discuss how AI, 5G, NextGen TV and IP are impacting the way broadcasters create, manage and deliver content and offer case studies to educate colleagues on best practices.

Panels will include:

New Services and Tech for NextGen TV

The Future of Cloud Technologies

New Life for Live Production Tech

Streamlined Content Delivery to Multiple Platforms

Speed to Air, ENG and the New Newsroom

