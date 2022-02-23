TV Tech Summit to Focus on Latest Tech Advances for M&E
By Tom Butts published
March 31 event will highlight new opportunities in cloud, AI, 5G, NextGen TV and remote production
TV Tech Summit, a free half-day virtual event on March 31, will examine how advances in technology have created new opportunities for broadcasters in the exploding array of video services. We’ll take a look at how the cloud is revolutionizing how content is produced and distributed and how the pandemic has accelerated the industry’s move to remote production.
We’ll also discuss how AI, 5G, NextGen TV and IP are impacting the way broadcasters create, manage and deliver content and offer case studies to educate colleagues on best practices.
Panels will include:
- New Services and Tech for NextGen TV
- The Future of Cloud Technologies
- New Life for Live Production Tech
- Streamlined Content Delivery to Multiple Platforms
- Speed to Air, ENG and the New Newsroom
Sponsorships are available by contacting Adam Goldstein. Click here to register for this free event.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.