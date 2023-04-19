TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2023 NAB Show
Awards recognize innovation and excellence in Media & Entertainment technology
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2023 NAB Show and submitted nominations.
Here are this year's winners:
Actus Digital - Actus OTT StreamWatch
Alteon.io - Alteon.io
Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS Color in the Cloud
Apantac - Mi-16-NDI
Audio Design Desk - Audio Design Desk 2.0
Audio Design Desk - Makr.
BB&S Lighting - Reflect 4-Bank System
BirdDog - BirdDog X120
Bitcentral - Fusion Hybrid Storage
Blackbird plc - Blackbird
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro
Blackmagic Design - ATEM Television Studio HD8
Bolin Technology - EX–Ultra
Bridge Technologies - VB330 with new SCTE 104/35 & visual recording functionality
Broadpeak - Advanced CDN
Canon - Canon Flex Zoom lenses - CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S/SP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S/SP telephoto zoom lens
Clear-Com - Arcadia with HelixNet Integration
Digital Nirvana - MediaServicesIQ Version 2
Edgio - Uplynk
Evertz - DreamCatcher - BRAVO Studio Virtualized Production Suite
Harmonic - VOS360 Ad
IHSE USA - Draco G-Flex KVM Matrix
Interra Systems - ORION Content Monitoring Suite
JVC Professional Video - GY-HC500UN, NDI-enabled Handheld Broadcast Camera
LiveU - LiveU Studio
LiveU - LiveU Ingest
LTN - LTN Wave
LucidLink - FileSpaces
Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN
MultiDyne - HoneyBadger
Net Insight - Trust Boundary Appliance
Newsbridge - Newsbridge MXT-1 AI generative indexing technology
Nextologies - Control Panel (CP)
NPAW - Video Analytics
OWC - Jellyfish XT
Panasonic Connect - KAIROS
Planar - Planar Venue Pro VX Series
PlayBox Neo - Media Gateway for live media delivery and distribution
Quantum - Quantum Myriad
Ross Video - Carbonite Ultra 60
Sony - VENICE Extension System 2
Spherex - Spherexgreenlight
SSIMWAVE, An IMAX Company - VOD Monitor
swXtch.io - cloudSwXtch Video Overlay Network
TAG Video Systems - Content Matching Technology
Telemetrics - OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform
Telestream - PRISM MPP
Telestream - Content Manager
Telos Alliance - WorkflowCreator
Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP) App
Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Translator
TVU Networks - TVU RPS One
Varnish Software - Varnish Enterprise 6
Vela Research LP - AdStrategy
VoiceInteraction - Audimus.Media
VoiceInteraction - MMS
Yuvod - Yuvod’s Platform-as-a-Service Streaming Solution
Zixi - Zixi-as-a-Service (ZaaS)
