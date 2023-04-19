TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2023 NAB Show

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2023 NAB Show and submitted nominations.

Here are this year's winners:

Actus Digital - Actus OTT StreamWatch

Alteon.io - Alteon.io

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS Color in the Cloud

Apantac - Mi-16-NDI

Audio Design Desk - Audio Design Desk 2.0

Audio Design Desk - Makr.

BB&S Lighting - Reflect 4-Bank System

BirdDog - BirdDog X120

Bitcentral - Fusion Hybrid Storage

Blackbird plc - Blackbird

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro

Blackmagic Design - ATEM Television Studio HD8

Bolin Technology - EX–Ultra

Bridge Technologies - VB330 with new SCTE 104/35 & visual recording functionality

Broadpeak - Advanced CDN

Canon - Canon Flex Zoom lenses - CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S/SP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S/SP telephoto zoom lens

Clear-Com - Arcadia with HelixNet Integration

Digital Nirvana - MediaServicesIQ Version 2

Edgio - Uplynk

Evertz - DreamCatcher - BRAVO Studio Virtualized Production Suite

Harmonic - VOS360 Ad

IHSE USA - Draco G-Flex KVM Matrix

Interra Systems - ORION Content Monitoring Suite

JVC Professional Video - GY-HC500UN, NDI-enabled Handheld Broadcast Camera

LiveU - LiveU Studio

LiveU - LiveU Ingest

LTN - LTN Wave

LucidLink - FileSpaces

Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN

MultiDyne - HoneyBadger

Net Insight - Trust Boundary Appliance

Newsbridge - Newsbridge MXT-1 AI generative indexing technology

Nextologies - Control Panel (CP)

NPAW - Video Analytics

OWC - Jellyfish XT

Panasonic Connect - KAIROS

Planar - Planar Venue Pro VX Series

PlayBox Neo - Media Gateway for live media delivery and distribution

Quantum - Quantum Myriad

Ross Video - Carbonite Ultra 60

Sony - VENICE Extension System 2

Spherex - Spherexgreenlight

SSIMWAVE, An IMAX Company - VOD Monitor

swXtch.io - cloudSwXtch Video Overlay Network

TAG Video Systems - Content Matching Technology

Telemetrics - OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform

Telestream - PRISM MPP

Telestream - Content Manager

Telos Alliance - WorkflowCreator

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP) App

Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Translator

TVU Networks - TVU RPS One

Varnish Software - Varnish Enterprise 6

Vela Research LP - AdStrategy

VoiceInteraction - Audimus.Media

VoiceInteraction - MMS

Yuvod - Yuvod’s Platform-as-a-Service Streaming Solution

Zixi - Zixi-as-a-Service (ZaaS)