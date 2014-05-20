TV Search Based on Social Media Trends and Viewer Metrics

ActiveVideo is working with cable TV provider Liberty Puerto Rico on a new way for viewers to discover television content in a social context.





The solution is based on ActiveVideo’s CloudTV software platform, which uses real-time viewing metrics to display program popularity. Liberty Puerto Rico’s Social Content Navigator, a video-rich mosaic deployed on existing set-top boxes, enables content discovery based on what is trending across communities and in areas of personal interest. The mosaic overcomes the limitations of single-tuner set-top boxes, simultaneously displaying up to eight different live video channels on a single screen. Web-based metadata provides continuously updated rankings of viewership for each of the channels.