TV Production Returns to New York After Four Months

NEW YORK—TV and film production crews are returning to Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, as New York City enters phase four of its COVID-19 recovery, according to reports.

Shut down since March, Monday, July 20, is the first day back on set for what is described as the largest studio outside of Hollywood. With work starting again, the studio has instituted screening protocols as well as social distancing on set and procedures for anyone that does test positive.

“The lot will not be as dense because of spacing, but otherwise, I think business gets back to normal,” said Doug Steiner, Steiner Studios’ CEO.

However, Steiner says that most productions are not yet ready to shoot, as sets need to be built or finished and logistics for how to safely shoot to protect the actors are also still being considered.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is one show that films at Steiner Studios.