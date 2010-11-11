TV One Taps Broadway Sytems for Ad, Program Management

Cable network TV One has installed Broadway Systems advertising management software to manage program scheduling, advertising sales, and traffic and billing. TV One, which is available in more than 50.4 million households and targets African American adult viewers, went live with the system in late September.



TV One is using Broadway’s Sales Planning and Proposal, Traffic and Billing, and Program Management software modules as a single solution. As part of the implementation, Broadway also integrated with StorerTV’s SIMS program management software using a BXF interface, and interfaced with the Comcast Media Center's on-air automation systems.



"Broadway's implementation team did a great job of handling a very complex integration project enabling us to meet all of our project deadlines,” said Jay Schneider, TV One executive vice president of operations. “Broadway will provide a platform that gives TV One a competitive edge, enabling us to meet the increasingly sophisticated and demanding needs of our advertisers".



Jody Drewer, TV One executive vice president and CFO, said Broadway’s software system improves inventory management and helps the network maximize its profitability. “Our planners can steward deals on the fly rather than wait until after the fact,” he explained. “We don’t lose time on ADU [Audience Deficiency Unit] analysis, so we can make good on a deal while the deal is still open. That makes us more proactive, not reactive – and it allows TV One to provide better customer service.”



“Broadway was able to deliver an end-to-end solution for TV One’s programming, ad sales, commercial operations, and finance departments today,” said John Sorensen, president of Broadway Systems. “Our software provides cable networks with a single platform from which they can access and share information, which allows them to more effectively manage their workflow between departments.”