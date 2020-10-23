TV Advertising Stems Losses in Q3 With Return of Sports, SMI Reports
NBA and NHL playoffs helped drive resurgence in ads
NEW YORK—The return of sports in the late summer wasn’t just good news for game-hungry sports fans, but for TV advertising as well, as Standard Media Index reports that Q3 ad revenue, while still below 2019, saw a dramatic improvement from its Q2 2020 numbers.
TV’s Q2, which consisted of the early days of the pandemic, saw a 31% decline in ad revenue, as sports and other live events were cancelled or postponed. In Q3, as restrictions eased and sports—particularly the NBA and NHL playoffs—returned, TV ad revenue had a significant upswing, growing 23 points, though still a decline of 8% compared to 2019.
Advertising over digital media has been the biggest boon, however, to getting the advertising market as close to normal as possible. In Q3, digital advertising saw a positive growth of 8%, representing a 26% growth from its Q2; it was the first advertising medium to top positive growth in the U.S. since March 2020. Digital accounted for 49% of the media mix between July and September, and growth was strong specifically with search and video.
Overall, the U.S. ad market is down 5% compared to 2019.
As far as who is spending on advertising, pharmaceutical drugs was the strongest performing category in the U.S., per SMI, increasing 19% year-over-year. Cars, on the other hand, have seen a 19% decrease year-over-year in their ad spending.
