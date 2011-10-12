TV 2 Norway and SterGen to Broadcast Live 3D Football to Web



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt announced that TV 2 Norway, together with Vizrt partner SterGen High-Tech Ltd, will broadcast live football to TV 2’s IPTV and web viewers. Using SterGen’s 3D conversion technology, TV 2 will broadcast the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool Oct. 15.



TV 2 will also be the first to produce and broadcast a native stereoscopic 3D TV production in Norway, when Norway’s national football team will play against Cyprus in the UEFA Euro 2012 Qualifier on Oct. 11.



SterGen’s technology enables real-time creation of computed stereoscopic 3D from individual 2D cameras or program feeds in real time. TV 2 will route its 2D signal via SterGen’s live 2D-to-3D decoder, applying the right 3D effect to the PC and IPTV platforms. Another Vizrt partner, Vimond Media Solutions, recently announced support for 3D streaming, giving broadcasters the ability to augment their 2D services with 3D content viewable on connected Blu-ray consoles, connected TVs, desktop computers, tablets, and other mobile devices.



