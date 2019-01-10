Turner to Provide ISO Camera Views to NBA Fans

NEW YORK AND SAN FRANCISCO—As part of a deal with the National Basketball Association, Turner Sports and Twitter will allow NBA fans to follow single player action via an isolated camera feed during basketball games broadcast on TNT. The option, which will tip off with the 2019 NBA All Star Game Feb. 17, will be offered on 19 other regular season and playoff games and only be available to fans in the United States.

During the second half of the games, fans can vote via Twitter on which player to focus on, then the ISO camera will follow the fans’ selected player for the rest of the game.

“The NBA Twitter community is among the most vibrant in sports and entertainment,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “While watching NBA games on TNT, our fans on Twitter can now enjoy a unique second screen experience that will further enhance the way fans engage with each other and the game.”

“Turner and the NBA have always taken a leadership position in providing fans with engaging experiences and this partnership with Twitter is the latest example,” said David Levy, President of Turner. “This complementary live stream on Twitter – from the distinct vantage point of the fan-voted, most coveted player on a given night – will provide an additive experience for fans to go along with the fully-produced coverage on TNT.”

Since the NBA joined Twitter in 2009, the league says it has built the largest Twitter community of any sports league in the world with 27.5 million followers.

Photo credit: ESPN