Turner Studio trucks add Cobalt Digital terminal gear

Turner Studios has added a complement of Cobalt Digital terminal gear to its latest mobile units.

The two trucks received identical equipment packages slated for video processing, signal conversion and distribution. The equipment included 11 frames, including Cobalt’s new HPF-9000 high-power, high-density frames.

The units are populated with nearly 200 cards including the Cobalt’s 3G/HD/SD-SDI Fusion3G 9901-UDX up/down/cross format converter, numerous DAs and color correctors. Cobalt also supplied multiple OGCP-9000 control panels, and numerous Mini-DIN rears ensure maximum density. Fabrication was accomplished by Beck Associates, a systems integrator located in Pflugerville, TX.

Turner Studios is the full service production division of Turner Broadcasting Systems. Turner Studios services include studio operations, live broadcast production operations, post production, visual effects and animation, design and creative services, digital media production, remote and outside broadcast production.

Turner Studios services all of Turner’s Entertainment Networks, including TBS, TNT, TCM, Cartoon Network and TruTV, as well as Turner’s news networks, including CNN, and many of Turner’s International Networks such as TNT and Cartoon Latin America.