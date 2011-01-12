Turner Sports taps league website experience for NCAA.com relaunch

The Jan. 7 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game between Delaware and Eastern Washington was the first of more than 60 NCAA championships that will receive expanded live streaming and on-demand video coverage on the relaunched NCAA.com website.

The coverage, which included pre- and post-game press conferences, player and coach spotlight videos, and general features leading up to the game, was produced, managed and streamed under a new multiyear agreement with Turner Sports.

The goal of the relaunched site is to make NCAA.com the fan destination for college sports by providing easy access to on-demand and live streaming video and editorial content, says Mark Johnson, Turner Sports vice president of business operations.

For the relaunch, Turner Sports has called upon its experience managing various league sites, including NASCAR.COM, PGATOUR.COM and PGA.com. It has put in place a new content management system as well as built two new video players: one for fans to use to view the bulk of video from NCAA.com and a second specifically for NCAA March Madness on-demand.

In this podcast interview, Johnson talks about the planning, technology and vision required to bring the relaunched NCAA.com website online.