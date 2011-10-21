Turner renews satellite agreement with SES

Turner Broadcasting System has signed capacity renewal agreements for nearly seven transponders on four satellites to enable the distribution of news and entertainment throughout North America and Europe, SES said last week.

TBS relies on more than 10 transponders on SES satellites for global coverage.



As part of the multi-year, multi-satellite deal, TBS is using five transponders of Ku-band capacity aboard SES' AMC-3 satellite. Four transponders are used for CNN satellite news gathering (SNG) across the U.S. and Canadak, and one is used for distribution of CNN Newsource to more than 800 domestic affiliates.

The SNG coverage will migrate to the new SES-2 satellite once the spacecraft initiates service in the 87-degree West orbital slot in November. An additional 8MHz of capacity is being used to provide voice communications between remote SNG news trucks and CNN in Atlanta.

Turner is delivering breaking news from North America via CNN Newsource to European affiliates using 9MHz of Ku-band capacity on SES' NSS-7 satellite at 338 degrees East. The service is scheduled to transition to the new SES-4 spacecraft once operational next year.

Direct-to-Home (DTH) viewers across the U.K. and Germany are receiving a variety of programming from Turner Broadcasting System, including CNN International, TNT, Boomerang and Cartoon Network, over Ku-band capacity on two of SES' ASTRA satellites located at 19.2 degrees East and 28.2 degrees East.