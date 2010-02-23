Tunisian broadcaster adopts FOR-A virtual studio

FOR-A has supplied its digiStorm virtual studio technology and multiviewers to Technicolor for installation at the Tunisian national broadcaster ERTT in Tunis. The virtual studio has been integrated with a Grass Valley production switcher and Shotoku camera position sensors.

This digiStorm virtual studio system was configured using a dual-channel virtual set processor and two workstations running Brainstorm Multimedia’s eStudio 3D graphics software.

FOR-A also supplied multiviewers for separate monitoring requirements within the Technicolor project. These include nine 16-input MV-1611HS40 units and five MV-410HS units for monitoring purposes.