TSL Products’ TallyMan Aids Broadcast Needs of Diversified Client

MARLOW, ENGLAND—Global systems integrator Diversified is working with a Fortune 500 customer and has chosen TSL Products’ TallyMan system to coordinate broadcast infrastructure components. The client’s operators now have a common platform to control equipment from different vendors.

The TallyMan control system has been tasked with coordinating infrastructure components with multiple AV/broadcast spaces for the client’s VOD platform for live production events and internal meetings. The TallyMan ensures that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of relevant systems when needed.

Diversified installed the TallyMan system at more than a dozen locations in 2016 and has plans to install it in at least a dozen more in 2017, according to the company’s press release. The client is also looking into integrating TallyMan Virtual panels for remote monitoring.