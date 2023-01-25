TSL brings IP into the MPA1-MIX

MARLOW, U.K.—TSL has announced that it is working to help broadcasters migrate to IP infrastructures by launching the MPA1-MIX-NET. Building on the success of its MPA1-MIX family of monitor devices, the MIX-NET extends functionality to ST 2110 AoIP networks.

The intuitive 1U monitor unit provides 64 channels through a 1G AoIP connection, and a further 64 x MADI channels with an optional MADI SFP to provide user access to a maximum of 128 inputs, TSL reported.

The unit also has native support for NMOS IS-04 and IS-05. Featuring eight dedicated rotary controls to create a monitor mix of up to eight mono or stereo sources, operators can bank up to 16 independent mixes which can be recalled with a user-friendly 'scroll to select' function.

Like previous MPA1 units, development of the MPA1-MIX-NET was driven by changing market requirements, TSL explained. Designed in collaboration with global production giants NEP, the units are lined up for installation in its upcoming roster of ST 2110-compliant trucks and studio installations.

“Operator feedback for our MPA1-MIX MADI and Dante units has always been super positive,” says Joe Signorino, vice president of systems design and integration for NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services Team. “The control layout is user-friendly with plenty of room to access individual controls, it can be operated without having to look directly at it and basic operations do not require button pushes or menu navigation. We just wanted the same functionality in an ST 2110 environment.”

“TSL has always listened to the market and is always responsive to it; they understood what we were striving to achieve straight away, and the development of the MPA1-MIX-NET has enabled us to provide our clients with the same flexible and reliable monitoring they already know and love,” he added.

Designed for a variety of operational positions, MPA1-MIX models make it easy to create a variety of custom mixes. With no complex menu structures to navigate and key information such as gain, metering and source labels clearly displayed on its integrated colour screen, thousands of broadcast professionals use them every single day, TSL said.

The introduction of the MPA1-MIX-NET extends TSL’s MPA1 range to six user-friendly MIX units and six SOLO variants for very simple audio monitoring. All are 1U high and have a compact unit depth of 100mm, while a fanless design makes them suitable for installation in all locations.

In addition, with distributed and remote production models becoming more established as broadcast workflows, the MPA1-MIX-NET features comprehensive web and SNMP support. Its built-in web server and integrated Ethernet connection are designed to enable remote configuration and operation of networked units via a web browser, whilst SNMP integration enables a broadcast control system to automate configuration changes, TSL reported.

“The broadcast environment is constantly evolving and the expansion of the MPA1 family gives broadcasters the opportunity to choose the interface that best suits their needs,” says TSL’s products and technology director, Mark Davies. “The range offers support for ST 2110, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dante, MADI, AES and analogue interfaces, in both solo and mix versions. As manufacturers it’s our job to stay connected with our customers and ensure we support them as their workflows continue to change, with no compromise in performance.”