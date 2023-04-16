Triveni Introduces Industry’s First 3.0 Test Products With NextGen TV Broadcast Decryption

LAS VEGAS—Triveni Digital, the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA), and Pearl TV today announced that Triveni's StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor are the industry's first test and measurement products to support NextGen TV decryption protocols.

Using the new decryption functionality on StreamScope XM, broadcasters can transmit encrypted content in the ATSC 3.0 environment to better understand who their subscribers are and monetize NextGen TV services, while ensuring outstanding content integrity, Triveni said. The effort is part of Pearl's FastTrack to NextGen TV program, to accelerate and streamline the path for adoption of NextGen TV technology. In addition, Triveni Digital and the A3SA security authority have agreed to a multi-year deal to enable the use of Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder XM broadcast chain and StreamScope XM products in their testing and certification services.

"Encryption is a key requirement for delivering ATSC 3.0 services," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. "After a long collaboration with the A3SA security authority and under Pearl's FastTrack umbrella, we are excited to bring this important capability to the broadcast television market. Triveni Digital is a leader in the development and deployment of NextGen TV technology, and adding broadcast decryption to our industry-leading StreamScope XM product line will help to accelerate the monetization of ATSC 3.0 services. We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Pearl TV to develop leading-edge NextGen TV technology for broadcasters."

Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM offers a comprehensive suite of products for monitoring, analysis, and troubleshooting complex DTV content, now with broadcast decryption and continuous transport stream recording capabilities available. Triveni's GuideBuilder XM and Broadcast Gateway broadcast chain products are powering many NextGen TV deployments in the U.S. and internationally. Pearl has helped to create the security authority to develop protocols for securing ATSC 3.0 broadcast services leveraging the same tools that web-based content services use (i.e., IP-based encryption protocols, device certificates, and rights management technology) in conformance with the ATSC Security Standard for NextGen TV.

"As NextGen TV deployments grow in the U.S., protecting high-value television content is essential," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "We're excited to join forces with Triveni Digital and help to ensure that ATSC 3.0 content, services, and information is well protected and secure."

Triveni Digital is demonstrating its StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor at the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas at booth W3251 in the West Hall of the LVCC.